Conspiracy Theorist Anna Khait Says Mark Taylor Is ‘Literally a Pawn of the Devil Himself’

Earlier this month, QAnon conspiracy theorist and so-called “firefighter prophet” Mark Taylor attacked several prominent right-wing activists in the charismatic prophetic community, declaring that they were “operating in witchcraft,” just like Adolf Hitler. Taylor was particularly outraged about a recent conference at which Trump-loving evangelical activist Lance Wallnau prophesied over right-wing conspiracy theorist Anna Khait.

Taylor slammed Wallnau and others who laid hands upon and anointed Khait, accusing them of having done so simply “because they see her as a money-maker.”

Last week, Khait posted a response to Taylor’s accusations in which she proclaimed that Taylor is “literally a pawn of the devil himself.”

“It hurts the Father deeply when we attack one another,” Khait said. “Cain killed Abel. He murdered him. The enemy comes to kill, steal, and destroy. When Jesus said, ‘When you hate your brother, it is like murdering him,’ that means when you hate someone, in the Lord’s eyes that’s like murder. And a lot of people in the church are murdering one another. They’re killing one another. They’re killing reputations by using slander and gossip, and it’s time it gets called out.”

Khait claimed that contrary to Taylor’s assertion that she and others are “operating in witchcraft,” she is actually operating under God’s “favor and grace, just like Esther, Daniel, Joseph, and other biblical figures.

“Favor is a real thing, and it is actually God’s spirit. It is actually the Lord,” Khait warned. “Be really careful who you call operating in witchcraft if they’re operating via the Holy Spirit, and it is the Father doing things. Be very careful. Because even with Jesus, the Zealots attacked the Lord and said, ‘He’s operating through demons, through Satan, through witchcraft.’ The Zealots were not just attacking Jesus, they were attacking the spirit operating through Jesus, which is called the Holy Spirit. And I would be really, really, really careful attacking people who are full of the Holy Spirit because whether you realize it or not, you are walking on very, very dangerous waters.”

“How many souls have you saved, Mark?” Kahit asked. “Because it seems like all you do is slander people, gossip, accuse, come against the brethren, talk about how you’re a godly man. Well, you really need to check yourself because you are literally a pawn of the devil himself, and you need to repent.”