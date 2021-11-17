Spiritual Warfare: Mark Taylor Accuses His Fellow ‘Prophets’ and Charismatic Leaders of ‘Operating in Witchcraft’

Mark Taylor, a QAnon conspiracy theorist and so-called “firefighter prophet,” first emerged on the scene in 2016, claiming that God had told him back in 2011 that Donald Trump would become president. When Trump was elected to the White House that year, Taylor became a right-wing star and spent the next four years of Trump’s term in office making wild allegations and spreading bizarre conspiracy theories.

Taylor was among the various self-proclaimed “prophets” who guaranteed that Trump would win reelection in 2020, and when Trump lost, Taylor claimed that God had ordered him to take a break, and he subsequently disappeared. Recently, Taylor has reemerged from his divinely ordained sabbatical and has been dedicating a lot of his time to attacking his fellow prophets and prominent religious-right activists.

On Tuesday, Taylor appeared on “The McFiles” program, where he complained that he is being “blacklisted” by “the church cabal” and accused prominent activists in the charismatic prophetic community of “operating in witchcraft,” just like Adolf Hitler.

Taylor was particularly aghast over a recent conference at which Trump-loving evangelical activist Lance Wallnau prophesied over right-wing conspiracy theorist Anna Khait.

“When someone’s operating in witchcraft, the same spell mesmerizing spirit that was on Adolf Hitler, it was on [Barack] Obama, and it’s on some of these charismatic leaders as well,” Taylor said. “It’s a mesmerizing witchcraft spirit. It is a spell that is cast upon the people to mesmerize them, ‘Oh my, look what an anointed man or woman of God they are. Look at the talent that this man or woman has.’ It’s not about talent. It’s about an anointing from God himself.”

“Read the signs,” Taylor griped. “Let me give you a prime example: They just promoted someone … and Lance Wallnau and Chuck Pierce promoted her on stage. It was Anna Khait. Now, I’m not slamming Anna. I’m just simply stating what has happened here. They promoted her. Out of Lance Wallnau’s own mouth, he said, ‘We don’t normally do this with someone who’s been saved for only three years.’ … Why? They see her as a money-maker. Why but out of Lance’s own mouth would he say we don’t normally do this for someone who has been saved for three years and then he begins to prophesy over her? It’s because they see her as a money-maker. I’ve been saying for a long time that they’re gonna try to turn her into another Paula White.”

Taylor accused leaders in the prophetic community of running “a Christian business” and claimed that they had demanded that all the prophecies he receives from God had to first be submitted to them for approval. Taylor says he refused to comply with this order and is now being “blacklisted” by people like Steve Shultz, who regularly promotes various “prophets” via his Elijah List website and YouTube channel.

“This is the church cabal in action, folks,” Taylor said. “I don’t know how many prophetic words I have [given] that are words of correction. The elite, the church cabal do not want to hear it. That’s what got me in trouble with the church cabal, if you will, and why they blacklisted me on every single channel that I was on. Every single show that I’ve been on, I have been blacklisted because they didn’t want the correction. What did Steve Shultz just do to me? A month and a half ago, he went public attacking [Taylor’s 501c3 prophecy] because he was tired of hearing people calling in and questioning him. … It’s about time people start calling these people and holding them accountable.”

“He attacked me,” Taylor alleged. “The first thing they do when you give them a word of correction is they label you as a false prophet, and then they label the word as the false prophecy because they don’t want to hear it. It’s that arrogance that God is tired of it.”