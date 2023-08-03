‘Why Else Would We Have a Second Amendment?’ Anna Perez Suggests Trump’s Indictment Calls for Armed Revolution

Right-wing commentator Anna Perez reacted to the latest indictment of former President Donald Trump—this time for his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election—by calling for an armed uprising and revolution.

Perez is a far-right commentator with a penchant for spreading QAnon and other conspiracy theories who hosts a program called “WrongThink,” which airs on the MAGA streaming network Live From America TV and provides her with a platform from which to promote her own bigotry and nonsensical outrage.

She was being interviewed Wednesday night by Elijah Schaffer, an equally bigoted broadcaster who used to host a program on The Blaze network until he was fired for reportedly drunkenly groping a female colleague, about Trump’s latest indictment, which Schaffer proclaimed to be “tyranny.”

Perez agreed and suggested that the proper response is to take up arms.

“Here’s the reality,” Perez said. “The [America] Revolution was an insurrection. What else would it be? What happened is people stood up against the tyrants that were basically controlling their every move. … They were living under absolute tyranny, and what did they decide to do? They decided to take up arms against the government. They formed militias in their communities, and they took up arms against the most powerful military in the world.”

“Are we not living under very similar circumstances here in America?” she asked. “Does this not call for the same, if not a similar response, to that situation? Why else would we have a Second Amendment? They specifically put the Second Amendment in there because we didn’t ever want to have to come to this point, to be quite honest.”

“I’m not calling for violence,” Perez unconvincingly insisted while simultaneously declaring that the American people must “realize that there is a Second Amendment for a reason.”

We need your help. Every day, Right Wing Watch exposes extremism to help the public, activists, and journalists understand the strategies and tactics of anti-democratic forces—and respond to an increasingly aggressive and authoritarian far-right movement. The threat is growing, but our resources are not. Any size contribution—or a small monthly donation—will help us continue our work and become more effective at disrupting the ideologies, people, and organizations that threaten our freedom and democracy. Please make an investment in Right Wing Watch’s defense of the values we share.