Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Straight Up Racist

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | January 24, 2024 5:05 pm
  • Jim Garlow says “the Executive Branch (Biden-Harris-Mayorkas) hates America” and “only God can save what is left of the homeland.”
  • Ben Zeisloft declares that “we should legislate Christian morality”: “All other supposed morality which contradicts the revelation of God is serpentine, demonic, false morality.”
  • Lauren Witzke believes “9/11 was a human sacrifice on a mass scale” carried out by the government on the order of demons.
  • Neo-Nazi Lucas Gage (real name Angelo John Gage) rants that “Zionists are worse than pedophiles and if you support Israel, you’re worse than a pedophile.”
  • Finally, Nick Fuentes manages to sometimes embarrass even himself with how racist he is, so much so that he acknowledges that he is being “straight up racist” before insisting that he loves Black people.
Tags: Angelo John Gage Ben Zeisloft Jim Garlow Lauren Witzke Lucas Gage Nick Fuentes Anti-Semitism Leftovers Racism

