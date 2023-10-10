Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Safe to Say

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | October 10, 2023 5:08 pm
  • QAnon conspiracy theorists Dave Haves (aka The Praying Medic) and Mary Grace think that it is “safe to say” that former President Barack Obama is “very likely” behind the current war in Israel.
  • Predictably, self-proclaimed “prophets” are all rushing to claim that they prophesied the current Israel conflict.
  • Ali Alexander declares that he “will not allow” Reps. Steve Scalise or Elsie Stefanik to become the next Speaker of the House.
  • Stew Peters is outraged that Rep. Scalise is wearing a mask, proclaiming that it disqualifies him from ever becoming Speaker. Scalise is wearing a mask because he is currently being treated for cancer.
  • Finally, only in the MAGA movement can someone like Adam Johnson steal a lectern from the House of Representatives during the Jan. 6 insurrection, get sent to prison, and then translate that into becoming a right-wing commentator.
Every day, Right Wing Watch exposes extremism to help the public, activists, and journalists understand the strategies and tactics of anti-democratic forces—and respond to an increasingly aggressive and authoritarian far-right movement. The threat is growing, but our resources are not. Any size contribution will help us continue our work and become more effective at disrupting the ideologies, people, and organizations that threaten our freedom and democracy. Please make an investment in Right Wing Watch’s defense of the values we share.

Tags: Adam Johnson Ali Alexander Dave Hayes Stew Peters Leftovers

You Might Also Like