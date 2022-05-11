Executions and Civil War: A Preview of a Roe-Free America?

Anti-choice activist Abby Johnson, who spoke at the 2020 Republican National Convention, joined radical right-wing broadcaster Stew Peters on his program Tuesday night to discuss what the future might look like if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, as it appears imminently poised to do.

For Johnson and Peters, their vision of a Roe-free America entails executions of abortions providers and possibly civil war.

Johnson said that while many states will immediately move to outlaw abortion if the court strikes down Roe, that means little “if there’s no criminal penalty behind procuring an abortion.” Harsh penalties must be enacted, Johnson suggested. “If it’s murder, then it needs to be treated like murder.”

“That’s right,” Peters agreed. “We need a governor with the balls to stand up and say that: ‘I will bulldoze every single Planned Parenthood facility in my state. I will bulldoze any facility that facilitates this murder of unborn babies, preborn, real living people. I will make it a criminal offense to fund anybody that does this, and if you’re found out funding murder or carrying out murder, you will be executed. Period.’ That’s what needs to happen.”

“If we truly believe that abortion is murder, then we need to start acting like it,” Johnson responded.

“Abortion is murder, and those who carry it out should be executed,” Peters declared. “This is the most powerful prayer in recent history answered by God for the entire world to watch and witness and see his greatness, his glory, his power. This is a time that we all need to unite. We’re at war. This is a war.”

“Absolutely,” Johnson replied. “We went to war over slavery, right? Why? Because there was a group of people who were seen and treated as subhuman. And right now, in our country, there is a group of people who are seen and treated as subhuman. We are, in our society, at war, but maybe it means more than that. And maybe it should. If there was ever a time, if there was ever an issue for us to actually go to war over—when this becomes illegal, and if these clinics try to remain open and kill these babies, then maybe direct action needs to take place. If there was ever an issue for us to stand up and say, ‘This is something that we are willing to physically fight for,’ this is it!”