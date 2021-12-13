Trending

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Representative of Representatives

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | December 13, 2021 5:30 pm
  • Conservative challengers unseated two incumbent Houston Independent School District board members in a runoff election that was at the center of “Christocrat” Rick Scarborough’s effort to take over the school district.
  • Mark Taylor, Chris McDonald, and others are concerned that Michael Flynn, Clay Clark, and others involved in the ReAwaken America tour might be Illuminati.
  • Speaking of the ReAwaken America tour, just before Eric Trump took the stage at the event in Dallas last weekend, Leigh Dundas was ranting that COVID-19 vaccines are genocide.
  • John Guandolo claims to have information from two sources inside the Pentagon who overhead conversations revealing that “the COVID virus was created at a Chinese government laboratory in Wuhan, China, was weaponized, and was intentionally released.” Unfortunately, “the source will not go public for fear of retribution by the government.”
  • Finally, today “Public Advocate presented Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene the Public Advocate ‘Representative of Representatives’ award and 120,000 signed petitions opposing the transgender assault of children in America.” Be sure to check out the truly amazing tribute to Greene that Public Advocate produced.

