Marjorie Taylor Greene Now Claims She Never Compared Mask Mandates to the Holocaust. She Did.

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has been under fire for nearly a week after having compared House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s rule requiring members of the House to wear masks on the chamber floor to the Holocaust. Having been roundly condemned for her remarks, Greene is now fighting back by claiming that she was not likening the mask rule to the Holocaust because she never specifically used the word “Holocaust” in her comparison.

Appearing Wednesday on the “Dr. Gina Primetime” program, which airs on the Real America’s Voice network, Greene complained that everyone is misrepresenting what she said.

“I had compared it to the horrible way that Jewish people had been treated by having to show their papers,” Greene said. “Without a phone call or a text message, all of a sudden I find out on the news that Kevin McCarthy, Elise Stefanik, and unfortunately, Steve Scalise had all condemned my remarks. And in their own condemnation of my remarks, they didn’t even have it right what I had said in the first place. They were just misstating things I had said, and then also they were just preaching the woke media mob’s talking points.”

Greene insisted that in her original comments, she was simply making the point that those who refuse to take a COVID-19 vaccine are being treated like second-class citizens, which prompted host Gina Loudon to ask her to clarify what she had meant by likening the situation of Jews in Nazi Germany.

“When I made those statements, I wasn’t even talking about masks per se,” Greene said. “I was talking about the mistreatment of being treated like a second-class citizen. And I never said the word ‘Holocaust.’ It’s just the same as I never said the words ‘Jewish space lasers,’ but then the media made that one up too. So this is another fake news story that the media had to create to cover up the fact that the Jihad Squad is supporting terrorism, that the Democrat Party is the real party of ant-Semitism, they’re the real party of hate, division, and stealing our freedoms. So the media needed cover for the Democrats and the precious women that they love—the Jihad Squad—and so they decided to attack me.”

Greene’s defense of her comments is unlikely to succeed given that anyone who hears her original statement knows exactly what she meant:

We can look back in a time in history where people were told to wear a gold star, and they were definitely treated like second-class citizens — so much so that they were put in trains and taken to gas chambers in Nazi Germany, and this is exactly the type of abuse that Nancy Pelosi is talking about.

Considering that the Holocaust is precisely when Jews were “put in trains and taken to gas chambers in Nazi Germany,” it is absurd for Greene to now claim that she wasn’t comparing the House’s mask mandate to the Holocaust simply because she did not specifically use the word “Holocaust” while making the comparison.