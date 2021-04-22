Marjorie Taylor Greene Levels Childish Insults in Challenging Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to a Debate

For the last several days, radical Republican right-wing conspiracy theorist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has been making noise about wanting to challenge Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to a public debate over the Green New Deal.

Greene confronted Ocasio-Cortez on the House floor Wednesday to personally issue her challenge, to which Ocasio-Cortez reportedly responded by asking Greene if she’d even read the legislation.

On Thursday, Greene posted a video on her Facebook page announcing that she has now read the 14-page bill and is ready for the debate, declaring that if Ocasio-Cortez refuses to participate, she’ll just be showing the world that she’s “a scared little girl that is pretty stupid and doesn’t know anything about the economy or economics.”

“I’ve read all 14 little pages, and I’m very ready to debate her on the House floor,” Greene said. “She better show up. If she chickens out, then she shows exactly who she really is: a scared little girl that is pretty stupid and doesn’t know anything about the economy or economics. She boasts that she does because she has ‘a degree’ in economics, but she doesn’t have enough common sense to actually be able to produce anything in the real world, she just has a government job.”

It’s rather remarkable that Greene would attack Ocasio-Cortez for just having “a government job” given that Green issued this supposed insult in her capacity as an elected official who holds exactly the same government job as Ocasio-Cortez.