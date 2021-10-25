‘Christocrat’ Rick Scarborough Has Big Plans to ‘Take Over’ School Boards All Across Texas

In September, Right Wing Watch reported that Rick Scarborough, a self-described “Christocrat,” strident anti-LGBTQ activist, and longtime critic of public education, had begun raising money through his group Recover America to fund an effort to elect right-wing candidates to school boards in three Houston-area school districts.

Earlier this month, Scarborough spoke at the Katy Christian Chamber of Commerce Breakfast in Houston, where he said that if they are successful in taking over these three school boards, he plans to raise millions of dollars to mobilize thousands of Texan pastors who will activate their congregations to ensure that conservative Christians “take over their local school boards” all across the state.

“If we win these three school boards were weighing in on, then we’re going to go around Texas and do 50 events,” Scarborough said. “We’ve got a $2 million budget for this and we got to raise it.”

“We’ve already targeted about 55 locations,” he continued. “We’re gonna send people in ahead of us if we’re fully funded to make sure the pastors are there. That’s the hard part. When a pastor is confronted with the truth, if they’ve been called, they’re gonna respond. And our goal is to get 2,000 pastors who will be patriot pastors in Texas once again [and] who will take over their local school boards—not take over but put Christians in offices, teach their people that they should run to those local offices. And if they get excited about that, we’ll sweep right through every election coming up.”

Earlier in his presentation, Scarborough railed against teaching about LGBTQ equality in schools, vowing that if his effort is successful, they will be able to “get this crap out of our schools.”

“I’m not a Republican. I’m not a Democrat. I’m a Christocrat,” Scarborough declared. “With God’s help, we’re going to try to shake Texas up and move her back to bright red as people vote pro-life, pro-family and get this crap out of our schools.”