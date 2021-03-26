Marjorie Taylor Greene Says the U.S. Capitol Is ‘One of the Most Evil Places’

Last week, the House of Representatives voted to award Congressional Gold Medals to the Capitol Police, the D.C. police, and the Smithsonian Institution in recognition of their service in protecting the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, when it was attacked and overrun by Trump-loving insurrectionists bent on preventing Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s electoral victory.

Only 12 House members voted against the resolution, all of them Republicans. Among them was right-wing conspiracy theorist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, who took to Facebook following the vote to explain that she had opposed it because, among other things, the resolution referred to the Capitol as “the temple of our American Democracy,” which she felt was an insult to God.

On Wednesday, Greene held a townhall back in Georgia where she doubled down, saying she refused to support the resolution because the U.S. Capitol is “one of the most evil places.”

“It called the Capitol ‘a temple,’ Greene said. “[House Speaker Nancy Pelosi] thinks that place is a church, and she calls it a sacred place. I cannot vote for a bill that calls the Capitol ‘a temple.’ That is one of the most evil places; horrible things happen there. They attack God’s creation and wipe out male and female. It’s a place where they make abortion legal and fund it to kill over 62 million people in the womb. That is not a temple. And if it is a temple, God is not in that temple.”