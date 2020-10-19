Trending

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: President Corleone

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | October 19, 2020 5:30 pm
  • Rick Wiles declares that “if Joe Biden wins on Nov. 3, the American people cannot allow that man to be sworn in.”
  • E.W. Jackson says that Hunter Biden has betrayed America, which is treason, the penalty for which is death.
  • Tom Gilson is less concerned with President Donald Trump’s endless stream of lies than he is with Biden’s presidential campaign because his “very candidacy is a lie. Joe Biden doesn’t have to speak a lie; his whole run for president is an obvious sham.”
  • Laurie Cardoza-Moore is confident that Trump will be reelected because of his support for Israel: “I do not expect that he will lose. There is a blessing that comes [from] that.”
  • Finally, Lance Wallnau likens Trump to a mafia boss, and he means it as a compliment: “It’s like dealing with Don Corleone: Everybody knows he’s going to keep his promise and you don’t want to break your word.”

