Dave Daubenmire Suggests Joe Biden Is ‘Not Even a Human Being’

Radical right-wing activist Dave Daubenmire joined right-wing conspiracy theorist Sheila Zilinsky on her podcast Thursday, where he suggested that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is “not even a human being.”

Daubenmire, who has said in the past that the House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Rep. Adam Schiff are either demon-possessed or actual demons in human form, appeared on Zilinsky’s podcast to offer his insights into Tuesday night’s presidential debate. Daubenmire kicked things off declaring that Biden is “soulless” and possibly not even a human.

“It’s like he’s not even a human being,” Daubenmire said. “It’s like there’s nothing inside there.”

“You look deeply into the eyes of Joe last night, and, boy, I just [don’t know],” he added. “One of the listeners to my own show said today—and Sheila, you can go back and look at this—there’s no aura around Joe Biden. He’s just kind of there, you know? So, you have to ask yourself what or who is speaking through that guy? Because he’s there, he’s looking in the camera, he’s saying stuff, but he’s basically emotionless. There’s something supernatural, Sheila, that’s happening in the governmental realm that I don’t think the average person—certainly even the average Christian—has any concept of what it is.”

“I think a lot of people have noticed this over the years,” Zilinsky agreed. “Are they so full of demons, or is it some kind of cloning? Is it some kind of beast-tech that the vaccines warp everybody into? I mean, there’s a lot of nefarious things going on concurrently, isn’t there?”

“There is, Sheila,” Daubenmire responded.