Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Nazi Punks on the Ski Slopes

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | August 17, 2021 5:30 pm
  • Michele Bachmann declares that “there’s no doubt” that former President Donald Trump won the election and it’s a “delusion” to believe that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are the legitimate president and vice president.
  • Laurie Roth warns that COVID-19 vaccines are a globalist plot to depopulate the planet: “Genocide is upon us and we must figure out now if we will live or die.”
  • Wayne Allyn Root claims that if Trump was still president, “not one Democrat in America would be taking these vaccines.”
  • David Lane says that Dr. Anthony Fauci is “sharing the ranks of Kim Jong-un, Joseph Stalin, Fidel Castro, Adolf Hitler, Benito Mussolini and numerous other modern totalitarian dictators of similar ilk.”
  • Finally, Eric Metaxas complains that some “punk” working the ski lift when he and his family went skiing forced him to wear a mask, which he says is exactly how Germany slid into Nazism: “How did it happen in Germany that these young Brownshirts would behave like that? And I was astonished ’cause I thought, ‘This is how it happened.'”

