Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Legitimizing What We Are Doing

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | December 15, 2021 5:30 pm
  • Clay Clark says the fact that Eric Trump has recently joined up with his traveling cavalcade of COVID-19, election, and QAnon conspiracy theorists on the ReAwaken America tour “is now legitimizing what we are doing in the minds of many people.”
  • Tony Perkins is outraged that the House of Representatives voted to hold Mark Meadows in contempt for refusing to cooperate with the House Jan. 6 select committee: “Mark not only served President Trump, he sacrificially served the nation. Nancy Pelosi is revealing her contempt for the country by pursuing her political goal of destroying Donald Trump and those who supported him and his policies.”
  • Patrick Byrne claims he tried to set the FBI up on “a rape and murder charge” by lying about having sexually assaulted Russian spy Maria Butina, with whom he was having an affair, and offering to kill her.
  • Jackson Lahmeyer thinks that Sen. James Lankford has “voted with the communist Democrats 52 times” because “he has been compromised and is scared of what will come out.”
  • Finally, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green declares that her fellow GOP Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger are communists who must be made an example of: “Letting Cheney and Kinzinger off the hook as they slip away out of office by quitting and defeat in ‘22 is not enough. They should be made as examples to all Republicans to never join the liars and communists, abusing the power of Congress and violating our Constitution.”

