QAnon Conspiracy Theorist Mark Taylor Knows Why Trump Dodged the Question About QAnon

During a press conference last Friday, President Donald Trump was asked if he agreed with Republican congressional candidate Marjorie Taylor Greene that the QAnon conspiracy theory is something “worth listening to.” After Greene won her Republican primary in Georgia’s 14th Congressional District earlier in the week, Trump congratulated her even though she’s a full-blown conspiracy theorist who had been denounced by other Republican leaders for having posted racist videos on her Facebook page.

Trump dodged the question during the press conference, and QAnon conspiracy theorist and so-called “firefighter prophet” Mark Taylor thinks he knows why.

Appearing on Chris McDonald’s “The MC Files” program last night, Taylor argued that Trump had been given a perfect opportunity to denounce the QAnon conspiracy theory but didn’t do so, which he interpreted as tantamount to confirmation of its legitimacy. Taylor then added that Trump knows that the “deep state” is trying to get him on the record in support of QAnon because it intends to carry out a “false flag” operation to delegitimize the movement and take him down. But Trump, Taylor said, was too smart to take the bait.

“They want Trump on the record supporting Q before they pull their false flag,” Taylor said. “It’s not time for the president to come out yet and say Q is legit. There’s still many moving pieces of this puzzle yet before he does that. I can almost guarantee you they got intelligence in the background, they knew the question was probably coming, which is why he glanced right over it, because they want him on record because when they pull a false flag and they blame it on a Q follower, now they can blame the president.”

“That’s the diabolical nature of this bunch we’re dealing with,” replied McDonald.