Mark Taylor: Trump Must Make a ‘High-Profile Arrest’ Soon to Prevent Civil Unrest

So-called “firefighter prophet” and radical right-wing conspiracy theorist Mark Taylor appeared on the “Up Front In The Prophetic” program on Friday, where he declared an urgent need for President Donald Trump to arrest one high-profile Democrat or member of the “deep state” in order to prevent right-wing militias from engaging in violent civil unrest.

Taylor, an ardent follower of the QAnon conspiracy theory, has been predicting for years that Trump will unleash a wave of arrests and put on trial thousands of high-level cannibalistic satanic pedophiles, allegedly including even Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. Lately, Taylor has begun to warn that right-wing activists are growing restless and will begin to take matters into their own hands if such arrests don’t happen soon.

Taylor said that he knows that God has a plan in place for carrying all of this out, but that Trump needs to send a signal to gun activists and militia members that progress is happening.

“If they wait too long, this is what is going to end up happening if we’re not careful is that you will see some civil unrest,” Taylor said, “because patriots are tired of it. They’re not going to put up with it any more.”

“I’m around the gun community,” he added. “I hear the talk. This talk is beginning to escalate, like the militia-type stuff. They’re getting ready to take up arms and to take things into their own hands if they don’t see something happen. So this is why I’ve been saying they have got to make at least one high-profile arrest. Perp walk the son of a gun, whoever it is. I don’t care who it is, perp walk ’em in handcuffs on national television to set the stage and to let people know, ‘Yes, we are very serious about justice.'”