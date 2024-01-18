Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Labeled By The Libs

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | January 18, 2024 4:41 pm
  • Tony Perkins and David Closson of the Family Research Council fault the Trump campaign for embracing the “So God Made Trump” video: “I think this video is inappropriate … I don’t like it.”
  • Jon Miller declares that “Trump is INNOCENT” of sexually assaulting E. Jean Carroll, “but even if he did rape her E Jean Carroll should consider it an HONOR.”
  • Andrew Anglin has nothing but praise for Russian President Vladimir Putin for really “[upping] the ante on the anti-homo crackdown”: “Gays don’t have rights in Moslem countries, and there is zero reason they shouldn’t be treated exactly the same in Christian countries. … These faggots should be thankful they’re not getting thrown off roofs.”
  • Eric Trump, whose father played countless rounds of golf and spent hours a day in “executive time,” says that when it comes to the Biden administration, “I have never seen an administration work so little. All they do is take vacation.”
  • Finally, Sean Feucht complains that he is being “labeled by libs as a chRiStIAn nAtIoNaList.” Maybe that is because he has proudly declared himself to be a Christian nationalist?
