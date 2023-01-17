Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Bring Back Bullying

- John Derbyshire honored Martin Luther King Jr. Day by defending the three white men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery.
- Jon Miller had his own way of celebrating the holiday: “Today, I will be raping in honor of MLK.”
- Andrew Torba has deleted his Telegram post declaring that “within 50 years, I want Appalachia to secede and become a Christian monarchy with a pureblood unvaxxed Christian king.”
- Milo Yiannopoulos explains how to save this nation: “Forbid your wives from working, and your daughters from marrying men who won’t support them. Dissuade your female friends from seeking positions of leadership or authority. Burn lesbians. Leave organizations with female leadership and tell them why you’ve done it.”
- Dalton Clodfelter says that “we need to protect this country from demonic forces, from Jewish influence and control” by putting “white Christian men back into positions of power.”
- Lauren Witzke asserts that as far as she is concerned, “everybody who dies suddenly or has died suddenly, it’s a result of the [COVID-19] vaccine. It’s up to them to prove me wrong.”
- Vincent James is angry that he can’t bully people while playing video games online: “You used to be able to bully people for being gay. … Bring back bullying.”
- Finally, Nick Fuentes is not even bothering to hide his adoration of Adolf Hitler these days: “‘Hitler was a pedophile and kind of a pagan.’ It’s like, well, he was also really fucking cool. … This guy’s awesome, this guy’s cool.”