Right Wing Bonus Tracks: By Any Means Necessary

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | January 9, 2024 5:00 pm
  • Eric and Lara Trump will be joining Amanda Grace, Robin Bullock, Jackson Lahmeyer, Clay Clark, and others for a Night of Prayer for the Trump Family and the Nation on Jan. 14.
  • Stew Peters says that Jews have infiltrated and overtaken the U.S. government and must be “removed from power by any means necessary.”
  • Andrew Anglin is “charging the Jews interest on my personal suffering” and “someone is going to have to pay for my ruined life”: “We are going to ensure that someone – and by that, specifically, I mean the Jews – pays the price.”
  • Family Research Council head Tony Perkins delivered the inaugural prayer during the inauguration of Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry yesterday: “Lord … we pray that the words and the deeds of our leaders would glorify you so that your blessing upon this state will be so bountiful it will be undeniable to the rest of the nation.”
  • Finally, Oklahoma state Sen. Nathan Dahm probably should have read the post we wrote about his false claims before baselessly accusing us of lying.
