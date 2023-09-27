Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Just Being Biblical

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | September 27, 2023 5:21 pm
  • Shane Vaughn tells his followers not to worry about the court ruling finding former President Donald Trump guilty of fraud because “Trump always wins.”
  • Jon Miller says that “it should be clear at this point that women are not fit to be political leaders.”
  • Charlie Kirk complains that he gets criticized by Christians for being too political but he insists that he is just “being biblical in the tradition of Daniel, Mordecai, Esther, Jeremiah, Nehemiah.”
  • Ali Alexander thinks that even though the Nazis may have committed “a little bit of genocide,” they shouldn’t constantly be “painted as supervillians.”
  • Finally, it appears as if Stew Peters’ habit of using his nightly program to say baseless and outrageous things might be catching up with him.

