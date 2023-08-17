Right Wing Bonus Tracks: The Oracle of America

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | August 17, 2023 5:15 pm
  • Stew Peters has no idea what caused the devastating wildfires in Hawaii but he’s confident that it was caused by a “direct energy weapon” and it’s up to everyone else to prove him wrong.
  • Likewise, Anna Perez believes that the Hawaii fires were the result of “government-inflicted arson.”
  • Tyler Russell insists that “being a social media influencer is WAY harder than some blue collar manual labor job.”
  • Ben Quine of the Christian nationalist group Christians Engaged says that in order to have healthy society, the Bible must form the basis of all our social, financial, moral, political, and governmental activities.
  • Finally, having his career implode in the wake of reports that he had a long history of propositioning underage males certainly doesn’t seem to have dampened Ali Alexander’s raging narcissism: “I’m like this oracle of America … I’m America’s oracle. I am the oracle.”

Tags: Ali Alexander Anna Perez Ben Quine Stew Peters Tyler Russell Leftovers

You Might Also Like