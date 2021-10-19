Trending

Capitol Insurrection Christian Nationalism Disinformation

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Indignant Peoples’ Day

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | October 19, 2021 5:30 pm
  • Shane Vaughn declares that Colin Powell “was, in fact, killed by the very government that he served”: “The truth is, if he had not taken the vaccine, he would be alive today.”
  • Hank Kunneman is outraged that people are honoring Indigenous Peoples’ Day instead of Columbus Day, mainly, it seems, because he cannot pronounce the word “indigenous.”
  • Josh Bernstein declares that any Republican who loses a close election anywhere ever must refuse to concede and demand a forensic audit since any GOP loss “was because of voter fraud. 100 percent.”
  • David Lane fumes that “by en masse abandoning the public square, Christians have virtually authorized secularists to establish an idolatrous religion in America, making it America’s national church, all with its attendant priests—Big Tech, Big Media, Big Pharma, and Big Government—zealous fanatics happy to assault liberty and censor or ban free speech. In their willingness to deceive, distort, disguise, and doctor statistics [of Covid], thereby propagating epidemic hysteria, mass neurosis, and mandatory vaccination, their mind is set on the permanent achievement of coercive control.”
  • Johnny Enlow is confident that former President Donald Trump will be returned to the White House because he had a vision of Trump playing chess while God was also playing chess, claiming that “God has him on his chess board, and so Trump and his whole board were on [God’s] board.”
  • Finally, Stella Immanuel, one of the right’s leading anti-vaccine “experts,” claims that the devil has filled the world with clones who are now trying to kill all those who refuse to take the COVID-19 vaccine, which is a precursor to the Mark of the Beast.

Tags: David Lane Hank Kunneman Johnny Enlow Josh Bernstein Shane Vaughn Stella Immanuel Leftovers vaccines

You Might Also Like