Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Genuinely Insane

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | March 5, 2024 5:00 pm
  • Rick Joyner reports that he had a “significant dream” last night in which he saw that “a major part of the ‘woke’ agenda would be defeated by the U.S. Constitution. For example, the criminalizing of the wrong use of pronouns was declared a violation of both the freedom of speech, and religious liberty, as the Scriptures command us to speak truth to one another, and to call someone a pronoun that was not who they really are is not true.”
  • David Kupelian asserts that multiple members of the Biden administration are “genuinely insane”: “It’s increasingly clear that many of America’s current leaders are, to put it plainly, stark raving mad.”
  • Far-right anti-vax conspiracy theorist Clay Clark excitedly announces that Tim Tebow will be appearing at an upcoming “business conference” that Clark is organizing in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
  • Stew Peters declares that “white people are being genocided throughout Western civilization.”
  • Finally, it is worth remembering that Charlie Kirk is not the only one endlessly repeating the Christian nationalist lie that the Founding Fathers relied on the Bible, particularly the book of Deuteronomy, in creating this nation.
