Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Ideological Colonialism

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | June 13, 2023 5:27 pm
  • The Family Research Council accuses the Biden administration of “ideological colonialism” because it has “systematically elevated the importance of LGBT ideology in American foreign policy.”
  • A reminder that David Barton isn’t going to stop spreading Christian nationalist disinformation even after it has been debunked.
  • David Lane believes that “throughout the 17th, 18th and much of the 19th-century Christians were manning the spiritual, intellectual, educational, economic, vocational and cultural levers of power. Although never a perfect nation, the union of church and state caused few, if any, issues.”
  • Jason Rapert declares that “we need to have Christians running for every single public office in this nation”: “Every single state legislative seat, every single seat in Congress and the United States Senate, every single mayoral race, every city council race, every county judges’ race, every sheriffs’ race, every single elected office in the nation.”
  • Finally, Sean Feucht held a worship service inside the U.S. Capitol Monday night and took communion: “We’re gathering with senators and sitting members of Congress inside of the most sacred real estate in America.”

Tags: David Barton David Lane Jason Rapert Sean Feucht Christian Nationalism Family Research Council

