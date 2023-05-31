Right Wing Bonus Tracks: A Total Trumpian Reich

- David Lane fumes that “God’s enemies—Big Business, Big Tech, Bud Light, Fortune 500, and Big Biden—venerate the golden calves of multiculturalism, political correctness and secularism as they incite instability in the culture, whip up division between races, and promote political upheaval. Deifying wokeism, Critical Race Theory, DEI [diversity, equity, inclusion], and radical environmentalism, the State’s sacrosanct sacraments include abortion, ‘anti-racism’ struggle sessions, vaccines, and obsessive recycling.”
- Charisma reports that Rick Joyner has been hospitalized following a series of strokes.
- Sen. Josh Hawley told Sean Feucht that “the left” believes that the institution of the family “is racist” and wants to destroy it.
- Tyler Russell very clearly lays out what the far-right white nationalist base really wants: “We don’t want freedom. We want a total Trumpian Reich. We want dictator Trump. … We want all these people who are traitors to this nation to go to jail.”
- Finally, Nick Fuentes’ streaming platform has been beset with infighting recently and so he issued new guidelines intended to create an “environment where creativity flourishes.” Interestingly, just last week, Fuentes admitted that he didn’t really care about this infighting as long as everyone supported him: “It is a cult, and so as long as you’re down with me, it’s okay … It’s a groyper cult.”