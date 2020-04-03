Trending

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: From Face Masks to Burkas

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | April 3, 2020 5:35 pm
  • Josh Bernstein has an idea on how to get rid of the COVID-19 coronavirus: “Just tell Hillary Clinton it’s going to testify against her.”
  • Rodney Howard-Browne claimed that he was closing his church to protect his congregants from “government tyranny.” But we have to wonder if the fact that the church recently had its insurance canceled, as Howard-Browne’s attorney Mat Staver revealed yesterday, may have played any part in that decision?
  • Speaking of Howard-Browne, he is warning that government recommendations that Americans wear face masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus will eventually lead to Americans being forced to wear burkas.
  • Bill Mitchell is asking people to send him donations so he can spend all day tweeting out misinformation about the coronavirus.
  • Brenden Dilley’s dedication to the Cult of Trump runs so deep that his blind loyalty even applies to Jared Kushner.
  • Finally, we really have to wonder if religious-right activists like Rick Joyner truly do not realize that we have a massive archive of them saying precisely the sorts of things that they claim they would never say?

