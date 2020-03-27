Trending

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: 13 Magic Machines

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | March 27, 2020 5:30 pm
  • Bryan Fischer says “the coronavirus is the finger of God, the chastisement of God on a wayward, unruly, disobedient, and stubborn nation.”
  • Appearing on Brenden Dilley’s show ought to automatically disqualify Buzz Patterson from serving in Congress.
  • After realizing that President Donald Trump will not be allowed to remain in office if there is no election in 2020, Josh Bernstein has now changed his tune about canceling the election.
  • E.W. Jackson boldly declares that he will not get the coronavirus because he is being protected by God.
  • Bill Mitchell, who has been incessantly tweeting that concerns about the coronavirus are wildly overblown, reports that he has been unable to produce new episodes of his “YourVoice America” program for several weeks because he’s been suffering from the “flu lite.”
  • Finally, Rodney Howard-Browne announces that he will continue to hold services because his church is the most sterile building in America, as it contains 13 machines that can instantaneously kill any virus: “If they sneeze, it shoots it down at like 100 mph. It’ll neutralize it in split seconds.”

