Josh Bernstein: The Coronavirus Outbreak Is a Democratic and Chinese Conspiracy Against Trump

Radical right-wing commentator Josh Bernstein appeared on “The NutriMedical Report” yesterday, where he declared that the Democrats and the “medical deep state” worked with the Chinese government to cause a coronavirus outbreak in the United States in order prevent President Donald Trump from holding campaign rallies.

“This is a Democratic Party and a media establishment made-up pandemic,” Bernstein said. “I believe that because Russia didn’t work, and Ukraine didn’t work, and impeachment didn’t work, they are so hell-bent on destroying this country [and] this president to gain back power that they probably worked with the Chinese government, and they devised this plan. They allowed their medical deep state to release this virus into the American public, to scare the living daylights out of everybody to shut down the economy, to shut down the markets, and to stop the Trump rallies.”

“This is to try to stop Trump,” he continued. “These people are sick, twisted, and they should all be held accountable. We should lock them in a room with infected coronavirus people, and they shouldn’t have gas masks on.”