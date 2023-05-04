Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Embrace Your Inner Misogynist

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | May 4, 2023 5:30 pm
  • Hank Kunneman warns that any Christian who supports anyone other than former President Donald Trump in 2024 “is not hearing what God has been saying.”
  • Ali Alexander is outraged by the conviction of multiple Proud Boys for their role in the Jan. 6 insurrection: “This is a political lynching that will impact all Americans’ rights.”
  • Milo Yiannopoulos has reportedly seized control of Kanye West’s “Ye24” presidential campaign and ousted Nick Fuentes and Ali Alexander.
  • On a related note, Laura Loomer has found some interesting connections between Yiannopoulos, Ye24, and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.
  • Speaking of Yiannopoulos, he is urging men to “embrace your inner heterosexual misogynist who is wantonly violent and hauntingly emotionally abusive.”
  • Finally, we’ve begun noticing a pattern and are starting to suspect that choosing to be a full-time racist antisemitic white nationalist might not lead to a particularly fulfilling life.

Tags: Ali Alexander Hank Kunneman Kanye West Marjorie Taylor Greene Milo Yiannopoulos Leftovers America First

