Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Jesus, Socrates, and Ali Alexander

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | December 13, 2022 5:20 pm
  • Laura Loomer announces that she has “joined the SuperPAC American Liberty Fund (ALF) as their Creative Director.”
  • David Barton falsely claims that “every single right in the Due Process clauses came directly out of the Bible”: “They quoted the Bible in the Constitution. … They were Bible scholars.”
  • Nick Fuentes suspects that the Biden administration rushed to secure the release of Brittney Griner because Ye was scheduled to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin to try to free her.
  • Patrick Howley fumes that “This country has a fetish with imprisoning people. They send White dudes in there to get raped by black criminals and they think it’s funny.”
  • Finally, Ali Alexander declares that others have no right to question him because he’s “the most successful right-wing organizer in American history”: “How are the Pharisees and the Sadducees going to question Jesus? … How are those Luddites going to question Socrates?”

Tags: Ali Alexander David Barton Laura Loomer Nick Fuentes Patrick Howley Leftovers American Liberty Fund

