Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Kennedy Democrats?

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | April 19, 2023 5:10 pm
  • Milo Yiannopoulos claims that a police report has been filed by the young man who has accused Ali Alexander of soliciting sexually explicit images from him when he was only 15 years old.
  • Nick Fuentes’ latest Twitter account has the handle “nerdemoji1488.” The choice of “1488” was no accident.
  • Joseph Farah declares that Elon Musk likely “saved the nation” by purchasing Twitter: “He’s probably done as much, potentially, to save free speech as anyone in America.”
  • Anti-vax conspiracy theorist Robert F. Kennedy is running for president as a Democrat, but he seems to be winning fans among extremists on the far-right.
  • Finally, Kari Lake took a selfie with QAnon conspiracy theorist and self-declared “American state national” Ann Vandersteel at Mar-a-Lago last night.

Tags: Ali Alexander Ann Vandersteel Kari Lake Milo Yiannopoulos Nick Fuentes Leftovers

