Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Country Music Is Not Wakanda

- Josh Bernstein is positive that pharmaceutical companies have “assassination teams” that are killing critics, such as himself.
- California GOP secretary of state candidate Rachel Hamm seems intent on making voting as difficult and convoluted as possible, advocating that the size of voting precincts be massively reduced and demanding that all ballots be counted by hand while being filmed by three cameras that would then livestream the count.
- Teddy Daniels, who is running for lieutenant governor in Pennsylvania, appeared on the “Up Front In The Prophetic” program, which is hosted by QAnon conspiracy theorists Alan and Francine Fosdick.
- White nationalist Vincent James, who brags of having “deep connections” to Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, reacted to the New York subway attack by calling the suspected shooter “a tiny ass n*gga” and then apologizing for taking the Lord’s name in vain: “I should have not brought the Lord’s name into this. That was very bad.”
- David Lane fumes that “liberals lay down the law on secularizing state and culture through public education by pushing for a culture devoid of religion and intentionally separating the intellect from the spiritual. All as part of a Faustian bargain, secularism’s barefaced deal with the devil.”
- Finally, Patrick Howley is upset because there were too many Black people at the Country Music Awards: “Country music is different. It’s not Wakanda.”