Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Conservatives Are Always Right

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | May 5, 2022 5:30 pm
  • Shane Vaughn declares that conservatives are “always right.” Why? “They’re just smarter than liberals. Liberalism is a mental disease.”
  • In 2018, QAnon conspiracy theorist Liz Crokin lost the tips of two fingers in a surfing accident (which she naturally claimed was caused by Hillary Clinton casting a spell on her). Crokin tried to sue the hotel and surf shop but lost and now owes them $101,000.
  • Jack Hibbs proclaims that “the Democrat Party is a death cult” and lashes out at pastors who aren’t using their churches to promote right-wing political positions: “Woe to the pulpit that stays silent at an hour like this.”
  • Vincent James shares his vision for this country: “In 1950, abortion was not only a crime, but a shameful act you would be ostracized from any social group for. In 1960 the vast majority of America opposed the idea of gay marriage, and sodomy was illegal. It is precisely for this reason we must force gays back into the closet and women back into the kitchens.”
  • Speaking of James, Arizona state Sen. Wendy Rogers was very happy to be hanging out with him last night, just one day after he openly advocated throwing gay people off of tall buildings.

