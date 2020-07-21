Ann Vandersteel Says Liz Crokin Deserves Medal of Freedom for Having ‘Saved Millions of Children’ From Satanic Pedophiles

Diehard QAnon conspiracy theorists Liz Crokin and Ann Vandersteel appeared together on Friday’s episode of Vandersteel’s “Steel Truth” program, during which Vandersteel declared that Crokin deserves to be awarded the Medal of Freedom for her supposed efforts to save children from the alleged global satanic pedophile ring that exists at the heart of the QAnon conspiracy theory.

Despite the fact that Crokin seemingly does little beyond spreading baseless conspiracy theories on YouTube and Facebook, Vandersteel spent a good portion of Friday’s program heaping praise on Crokin, saying that Crokin is a blessing to the United States and the world, adding that she hopes Crokin will one day receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom (the Medal of Freedom is awarded to “individuals who have made exceptional contributions to the security or national interests of America, to world peace, or to cultural or other significant public or private endeavors”).

“You’ve mangaed to just stay clean and pure, and your heart is so good,” Vandersteel told Crokin. “I see so much of President Trump in you, frankly, trying to save the children, which is amazing.”

Vandersteel and Crokin then decided to copy former national security adviser Michael Flynn by taking the the QAnon oath, which is essentially the normal oath of office with the QAnon slogan “where we go one, we go all,” added to the end. To accomplish this, Vandersteel played the video of Flynn and friends taking the oath while she and Crokin awkwardly added their own voices to create a cacophonous mess.

“Liz Crokin, it’s such an honor to have you here,” Vandersteel concluded. “I’m so grateful to call you a friend and, like I said, I stand by your work, I stand by you. You are authentic. You’re a real journalist. You’re a beautiful person and just a wonderful soul, and America and the world is blessed to have you out there just bringing truth into darkness, and shining that light into darkness. You have saved millions of children, I’m sure of it. I’m absolutely sure of it, and I think you deserve the Medal of Freedom one day. I’d like to see you get that because of the work you’ve done.”