Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Carter, The Castro

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | March 27, 2024 5:02 pm
  • Josh Bernstein insists that there is “no way” that the collapse of the bridge in Baltimore was an accident: “This was an implosion of some kind.”
  • Jim Garlow asserts that the collapse was either the result of “DEI incompetence” or terrorism.
  • Dutch Sheets claims that he had a prophetic dream about the collapse a week before it happened.
  • Lance Wallnau also believes there is “prophetic significance” to the bridge incident.
  • MAGA pastor Mark Burns tells Christians that they must give up their secular friends because “secular friends are Satan’s windows into your life.”
  • Rep. Tracey Mann assured Sean Feucht that “the Lord is alive and well and active in the halls of the United States Congress.”
  • Finally, Rafael Cruz, father of Sen. Ted Cruz, says he became involved in right-wing politics after hearing Jimmy Carter speak in 1976: “The first time I heard Jimmy Carter campaign, I knew the man was a communist. He sounded just like Fidel Castro.”
