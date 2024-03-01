Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Unpalatable

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | March 1, 2024 5:02 pm
  • We are starting to wonder if Rick Santorum knows anything about the Founding Era, because his assertions that early presidents are famous today because they led the nation during “military strife” and that the federal government didn’t do very much back then are absurdly wrong.
  • Speaking of absurdly wrong, we don’t even know where to begin with this take from Stew Peters: “NEVER FORGET: The beverage they call the ‘White Russian’ is named after the Bolshevik murder of white Christians.”
  • Josh Bernstein told Trump attorney Christian Bobb that Trump must pick a VP who is “so unpalatable to the establishment” that they’d never dare try to assassinate him because the replacement would be even worse.
  • Pastor Marty Reid is merging Christian nationalist pseudo-history with Seven Mountains Dominionism by claiming that Peter and Frederick Muhlenberg believed that Christians are to “involved in all Seven Mountains of culture.”
  • Finally, Shane Vaughn says that God had to raise up Trump because “Satan had raised up Barack Hussein Gay Raised By Transgenders Obama”: “Any time the devil makes a move, Yahweh, God makes an even bigger move.”
Every day, Right Wing Watch exposes extremism to help the public, activists, and journalists understand the strategies and tactics of anti-democratic forces—and respond to an increasingly aggressive and authoritarian far-right movement. The threat is growing, but our resources are not. Any size contribution will help us continue our work and become more effective at disrupting the ideologies, people, and organizations that threaten our freedom and democracy. Please make an investment in Right Wing Watch’s defense of the values we share.

Tags: Josh Bernstein Marty Reid Rick Santorum Shane Vaughn Stew Peters Leftovers

You Might Also Like