Trending

Donald Trump Coronavirus Immigration White Nationalism

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Another Glenn Beck Prediction Comes True

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | June 4, 2020 5:33 pm
  • Josh Bernstein declares that if Black Lives Matters wants to prove that it isn’t a racist organization, it needs to change its name to All Lives Matter.
  • Bill Mitchell says that if systemic racism exists, it’s largely the fault of former President Barack Obama because he “really did nothing in eight years for the black community.”
  • Glenn Beck spent the end of 2015 warning that the United States was going to see widespread riots, assassinations, and civil unrest in 2016. That didn’t happen, but now that protests and unrest are happening in 2020, Beck is claiming that his prediction was correct.
  • Paula White appeared on a podcast recently where she agreed with the host when he said that people who hate President Donald Trump “really hate our country.”
  • Dave Daubenmire insists that he’s not racist.  His vehement opposition to interracial marriage might suggest otherwise.
  • Finally, Brenden Dilley claims that he wasn’t talking about Black Lives Matter when he said that he was just waiting until Trump “gives us the green light” to start shooting protesters. Nice try.

Tags: Bill Mitchell Brenden Dilley Dave Daubenmire Glenn Beck Josh Bernstein Paula White Leftovers

You Might Also Like