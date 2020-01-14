Dave Daubenmire: Meghan Markle ‘Infiltrated’ and ‘Poisoned” the Royal Bloodline

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were married in 2018, right-wing activist Dave Daubenmire decried the union as a “psy op” that was intended to promote “the blending of the races,” which is something that Daubenmire vehemently opposes because he believes that interracial marriage has weakened America.

“Today, interracial marriage would be considered honorable, when 40 years ago it would have been considered a disgrace,” Daubenmire argued in 2017. “Now is it a disgrace or is it honorable? Has the mixing of culture been good for America or has it been bad? Is America stronger today than we were 40 years ago or are we weaker today? And could it be are we weaker today because multiculturalism is spiritual AIDS and has brought an infection into what was once a great Christian American culture?”

On his “Pass The Salt Live” webcast yesterday, Daubenmire reacted to the news that Harry and Meghan were stepping back from their positions as members of the royal family by blaming Markle for having “infiltrated” and “poisoned” the royal bloodline.

“How is the royal bloodline of the crown being poisoned?” Daubenmire asked. “Is there something special about this commoner who has married into the royalty?”

“She’s half black,” Daubenmire answered. “When [Harry and Meghan] step back, what is going to be at the heart of why she did it? What are they going to say? Come on. Wake up here. What are they going to say? … Racism! She never felt comfortable. She felt like she was below everybody else.”

“The royal family is the seat of Christianity,” he continued. “We cannot deny the impact the royal family has had on the WASP-y culture; the White Anglo Saxon Protestant culture is a result of what has happened within the crown. And the crown has now, for the first time, been infiltrated with a bloodline … oh my goodness, that sounds racist, doesn’t it?”

“Don’s miss what’s going on,” Daubenmire said. “This infiltrator comes in, proud of her infiltration, proud of her multiculturalism. And what is that demon doing? Destroying and upsetting everything, every tradition in that royal family.”