Right Wing Bonus Tracks: An Innocent Men’s Fraternity

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | October 1, 2020 5:30 pm
  • Josh Bernstein complains that he is “completely under assault” over his video calling for Rep. Ilhan Omar to be “executed” and has set up a fundraising campaign for himself.
  • Randall Terry, Alan Keyes, and other right-wing activists will be protesting outside Joe Biden’s home in an effort to convince Christians that “it is immoral to vote for Joe Biden because of his support of abortion, homosexual marriage, and his economic policies that have entrapped the poor of the African American community.”
  • DeAnna Lorraine says the Proud Boys are just “an innocent men’s fraternity” while Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio brags that they have gotten thousands of new members in the wake of President Donald Trump’s failure to denounce the violent hate group.
  • Mark Taylor warns that Franklin Graham is part of the New World Order.
  • Finally, Dave Daubenmire thanks “Right Wing Watch for all the media that you’ve given us because there is no such thing as bad media.” We’ll be sure to keep that in mind the next time he gets mad at us for posting a video clip of some outrageous thing he said.

