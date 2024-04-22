Right Wing Bonus Tracks: A Very, Very Good Man

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | April 22, 2024 5:00 pm
  • Dave Hayes, who repeatedly predicted that the military would take over the country and put former President Donald Trump back in office, is now warning that the Biden administration is trying to impose martial law.
  • Anti-LGBTQ activist John Stemberger has been named president of Liberty Counsel Action and will also serve as senior counsel of Liberty Counsel.
  • Rudy Giuliani told “prophet” Julie Green that Trump is “a very, very good man” whereas Biden is “a thoroughly evil man”: “Personally, there’s no comparison between [Trump] and the thwarted, almost Satan-like guy in the White House.”
  • Andrew Anglin says that Jews “need to be relocated to some kind of camp.”
  • Dalton Clodfelter made sure to wish Adolf Hitler a happy birthday on April 20.
  • Finally, Nick Fuentes complains that the conservative movement is dominated by women because they don’t live in fear of being punched, raped, or murdered by men.
