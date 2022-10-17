Trending

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: You Serve Satan

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | October 17, 2022 5:05 pm
  • David Lane declares that “alarm bells should be going off about how the allegedly ‘neutral’ state got invested with so much ‘divine’ power that it could remove prayer and Bible from public education, wantonly license the barbaric carnage of unborn babies in utero, brazenly banish the Ten Commandments from public education, courthouses and government buildings, as well as making up out of whole cloth a constitutional right to homosexual intercourse and marriage and most recently, guilefully but gleefully bestowing ‘special rights’ upon homosexuals and transgenders.”
  • Liberty Counsel warns that Democrats are “desperate to ram the LGBTQ agenda down your throat before the midterms” via the “Equality Act 2.0,” which will “put extreme LGBTQ politicians and abortion advocates in full authority over YOU and YOUR FAMILY.”
  • Galvanized by his idol Ye’s latest antisemitic outbursts, Nick Fuentes unleashed his own rant telling Jews to “get out fuck out of America”: “You serve the devil. You serve Satan. … I piss on your Talmud.”
  • Tim Gionet (aka Baked Alaska) has also been emboldened by Ye to flaunt his own antisemitic views.
  • Finally, Ali Alexander proclaims that “anti-Christianism is way worse than any form of racism or antisemitism imaginable.”

