Dave Hayes Says God Will Compel the Military to Remove Biden From Office

Dave Hayes, a self-declared prophet, Christian author, and leading online QAnon activist who is better known as the “Praying Medic,” has been rather quiet ever since former President Donald Trump left office, likely because none of the bold predictions Hayes made about Trump arresting and executing his political enemies ever came true.

Despite the fact that Trump is now out of office and the QAnon movement is falling apart, Hayes continues to keep the faith, posting a video on Rumble Wednesday in which he predicted that God will soon force the military to remove President Joe Biden from office.

Hayes dismissed a recent video of retired Gen. Michael Flynn, who has long been a hero to QAnon conspiracy theorists, saying that the various conspiracy theories posited by QAnon supporters about plans by the military to reinstate Trump to office are “nonsense” and flatly declaring that “there’s no plan.”

“If the military had a plan to intervene in American politics and Gen. Flynn was aware of it, I guarantee you he wouldn’t tell anybody what he knew publicly for operational security,” Hayes said. “If there is a plan and he knows about it, he couldn’t tell anybody. So there’s no way General Flynn is going to come out and say, ‘Yeah, there’s a plan, the military is going to step in and do all this.’ You’re never going to hear that from Gen. Flynn.”

“We’re getting to a point where the military I don’t think is going to have a choice but to step in,” Hayes insisted. “I think the military will be compelled to step in. Sort of like if you’ve read how, in the Old Testament, God would draw a king into battle against another king even though that king wouldn’t necessarily want to get into that battle, God has a way of making it happen. I think even if the military is not interested in getting involved in this whole Joe Biden administration, I think God is going to make it so that they don’t have a choice.”