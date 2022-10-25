Trending

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: God’s Bulldozer

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | October 25, 2022 5:20 pm
  • Roger Stone has been given a channel on Nick Fuentes’ “anti-gay, anti-women, anti-Black, antisemitic” streaming platform, Cozy TV.
  • Scott Lively fears that if Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is elected as president of Brazil, it will raise “the nightmare specter of a return to the extreme homofascism.”
  • Dave Hayes (aka The Praying Medic) told former Newsmax host Grant Stinchfield that Q is a “PSYOP” orchestrated by Trump and the military in the same way that “Jesus was a PSYOP from God.”
  • David Lane declares that “if America is to make it through, every church in America must have a pastor, elder, deacon or congregant running for local office.”
  • Finally, Kent Christmas prayed over election-denier Sidney Powell, asking that God “make her a bulldozer that will begin to plow through the courts of the United States of America.”

