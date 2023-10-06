Right Wing Bonus Tracks: A Solution to the World’s Spiritual Problems

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | October 6, 2023 5:05 pm
  • Sean Feucht endorses Rep. Jim Jordan in his bid to become Speaker of the House.
  • Curt Landry reveals that he recently had a conversation with high-level Republican adviser and shared with them “the solution to the world’s spiritual problems.”
  • Pastor Mac Hammond spoke at a “FlashPoint” event last night and insisted that it was “not a political rally” before telling the audience that right-wing Christians should have more influence in Congress than anybody “and so we’re gonna learn a little bit more about how to do that.” That kinda sounds like a political rally.
  • Self-proclaimed “prophet” Robin Bullock says that former President Donald Trump “needs a prophet around him” to “consult with in private” who will serve as a key adviser. Gee, who could he possibly have in mind?
  • Finally, Josiah and Isabella Moody offer up some astonishingly terrible advice for young Christian men and women.
Every day, Right Wing Watch exposes extremism to help the public, activists, and journalists understand the strategies and tactics of anti-democratic forces—and respond to an increasingly aggressive and authoritarian far-right movement. The threat is growing, but our resources are not. Any size contribution will help us continue our work and become more effective at disrupting the ideologies, people, and organizations that threaten our freedom and democracy. Please make an investment in Right Wing Watch’s defense of the values we share.

Tags: Curt Landry Isabella Riley Moody Jim Jordan Josiah David Moody Mac Hammond Robin Bullock Sean Feucht Leftovers FlashPoint

You Might Also Like