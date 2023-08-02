Right Wing Bonus Tracks: The Hebrew Republic

- Shortly before former President Donald Trump was indicted (for the third time) Tuesday, self-proclaimed “prophet” Nathan French declared that God told him that President Joe Biden is going to get “yanked out” of the White House and “Trump, the rightful president, is about to get reinserted.”
- Lauren Witzke says that the judge overseeing Trump’s latest case is “a Jamaican immigrant with no understanding of true American patriotism or love of country.”
- Rachel Hamm reports that she and her husband “both had dreams last night about Trump and a bear that was stalking its prey.” Apparently, these dreams are prophetic, though Hamm isn’t sure exactly what they mean.
- Isabella Riley Moody and Josiah David Moody seem to have a very health marriage.
- Scott Lively remains a die-hard supporter of Russian president Vladimir Putin: “It’s been more than a decade since Obama restarted the Cold War to punish the Russians for banning ‘gay’ propaganda to children, when every story began to paint him as a ‘brutal monster’ – to the point that even many conservatives (who have zero reason to trust that same media on anything) seem to agree. I’m one of the few who swims against that tide.”
- Finally, David Barton baselessly claims that the Founding Fathers modeled our government on “the Hebrew Republic” found in the Bible: “There’s so many clauses of the Constitution that we put in there to model the Hebrew republic.” None of that is true.