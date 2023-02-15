Log Cabin Republicans Name Homophobic Bigot Isabella Riley Moody as an ‘Outspoken Ambassador’

The Log Cabin Republicans, an organization that claims to “[represent] LGBT conservatives and straight allies who support fairness, freedom, and equality,” announced its 2023 class of Outspoken Ambassadors today.

Outspoken Ambassadors, the organization explained, are social media “influences” who will offer “charismatic and thoughtful perspectives at a time when so many people feel bullied into silence” by “radical gender and alphabet nonsense.”

Among those tapped to serve as an Outspoken Ambassador in 2023 is far-right commentator Isabella Riley Moody.

Moody is a fan of white nationalist Nick Fascist and his fascist America First movement. She recently hosted America First activist Dalton Clodfelter on her “Moody With Isabella” program, where she attempted to downplay Clodfelter’s virulent antisemitism by joking about it and even ended the interview by declaring “Heil Hitler.”

Isabella Riley Moody conducted a friendly interview with white nationalist Dalton Clodfelter and attempted to use jokes to downplay Clodfelter’s virulent antisemitism, even ending the interview by declaring “Heil Hitler.” pic.twitter.com/HY2eAaVLlW — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) February 9, 2023

Moody’s Twitter account is a fetid cesspool of bigotry where everything she doesn’t like is pejoratively derided as “gay.”

Moody put her unapologetic hatred for anything “gay” on full display during her Tuesday livestream, when she lashed out at the author of an essay about his bisexual, nonbinary wife and transgender daughter.

“Hey fa**ot, are you being serious right now?” Moody fumed. “You’re going to say that our society is a homophobic dumpster fire? Our society literally puts fa**ots on a pedestal and worships them as God. The rainbow flag is everywhere. We love it. It’s such B.S. to say that we’re a homophobic society. I wish we were a homophobic society, and that’s the goddamn truth!”

Selecting Moody as an Outspoken Ambassador seems like an odd choice for an effort that supposedly exists “to reach out to mainstream gays and lesbians looking for a common-sense community ready to support one another, not pit one faction against another.”

