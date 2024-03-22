Right Wing Bonus Tracks: A Seat At The Table

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | March 22, 2024 5:02 pm
  • North Carolina’s GOP gubernatorial nominee Mark Robinson will be speaking at an event in June organized by broadcaster Jason Whitlock, who recently dedicated an entire episode to platforming a virulent antisemite.
  • Speaking of antisemites, Ali Alexander cheers on Candace Owens for being fired from The Daily Wire because of her increasingly strident antisemitism: “Thank you for loving America and our Lord Jesus Christ!”
  • Still speaking of antisemites, Ryan Dawson declares that “the Jewish God is the Devil”: “Moses was a genocidal maniac. Lott was incestuous. Elijah murdered children. These men did not serve God. They served the Devil.”
  • Convention of States brags that the organization is “capitalizing on [our] feud with Right Wing Watch.” We are in a feud? That is news to us.
  • Finally, Rep. Lauren Boebert says that she got involved in politics because “God made it very clear that there were important conversations taking place at tables that I needed to be sat at.”
