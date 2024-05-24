Right Wing Bonus Tracks: A Mixed-Up Family

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | May 24, 2024 5:00 pm
  • Rafael Cruz, father of Sen. Ted Cruz, told Lance Wallnau that “we have a communist regime in the White House today”: “The Biden administration is a communist administration.”
  • Johnny Enlow is telling people to pre-order his new book because doing so will “really help the body of Christ and help the Kingdom.”
  • Ben Zeisloft says that birth control “may prevent implantation of a fertilized embryo” and therefore “should be banned”: “We need equal protection under the law for all humans, with no exceptions or compromise.”
  • It appears as if Mike Lindell is now partnering with groypers.
  • Finally, speaking of groypers, white nationalist Nick Fuentes declares that Donald Trump must not choose Sen. J.D. Vance as his running mate because Vance is a race traitor who has “a non-white wife” and “a mixed-up family.”
