Right Wing Bonus Tracks: A Horrifying Malevolence

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | March 13, 2024 5:21 pm
  • Right-wing pastor Jack Hibbs is trying to pretend that the controversy over him delivering a prayer in the House of Representatives last month is being driven by people who are upset by the Christian content of his prayer. In reality, the controversy is over House Speaker Mike Johnson’s decision to invite Hibbs to deliver a prayer in the first place, because Hibbs is a bigoted conspiracy theorist.
  • Stew Peters continues his overt embrace of Nazism, declaring that “Weimar conditions require Weimar solutions.” The “solution” to “Weimer conditions,” as Peters puts it, of course means Nazism.
  • Eric Metaxas’ hatred of President Biden is making him increasingly unhinged, as he calls Biden a “puppet of the devil” and declares that “this man is wicked”: “There’s an absolutely horrifying malevolence [about him].”
  • David Lane says that “America has reached a point where we will have to decide whether to be pagan or Christian … and then get on with it. The restoration of America’s once Biblically based culture – put in place by the Founders – will require the de-paganization of the State. And with the State becoming less pagan and profane, the culture will naturally become more scriptural and spiritual.”
  • Finally, Oklahoma state Sen. Dusty Deevers is not shy about his intention to see the world “dominionized” by Christians.
